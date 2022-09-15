Police are looking for a man who attempted to rape a female in a Bronx apartment building. (NYPD)

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man approached and attempted to rape a woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday morning, police said.

He exposed himself to the woman around 9:50 a.m and removed her pants, trying to rape her, police said. The man fled when a person walked by.

The woman left the apartment building. She did not report any injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/