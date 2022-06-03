CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was assaulted with a wrench aboard a subway train in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

The 53-year-old victim was approached by the suspect while onboard a D train at the 167th Street subway station at around 8:30 p.m., according to officials. The suspect pulled out a wrench and hit the victim in the hand, which caused a laceration. The suspect fled the scene, and the man was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).