MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was held at gunpoint inside his car and attacked by two thieves before he was robbed in the Bronx, police said Thursday.
The 25-year-old victim was inside his car along East 167th Street near Union Avenue when a man went inside the car in the front passenger seat while another entered the back seat behind the victim at around 8 p.m. on May 7, authorities said. The suspect beside the man pulled out a gun and demanded his property. The victim got out of his car and tried to flee, but failed, and a struggle with the suspects happened, video of the incident showed.
The suspects punched the victim and slashed and stabbed him with knives, officials said. They took his watch, two chains and three bracelets, worth around $1,000 altogether. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects.
