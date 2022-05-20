MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was held at gunpoint inside his car and attacked by two thieves before he was robbed in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

The 25-year-old victim was inside his car along East 167th Street near Union Avenue when a man went inside the car in the front passenger seat while another entered the back seat behind the victim at around 8 p.m. on May 7, authorities said. The suspect beside the man pulled out a gun and demanded his property. The victim got out of his car and tried to flee, but failed, and a struggle with the suspects happened, video of the incident showed.

Two alleged robbers attack a man after holding him at gunpoint inside his car. (Credit: NYPD)

The suspects punched the victim and slashed and stabbed him with knives, officials said. They took his watch, two chains and three bracelets, worth around $1,000 altogether. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects.

