UNIVERSITY HEIGHT, The Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a man with a bat in the Bronx on Thursday, according to authorities.

Police said the victim, 37, was walking near Aqueduct Avenue and West 183 Street. An unknown man walked up to the victim around 3 p.m. Police said the man hit the victim in the head with a bat. The victim left the area after the attack, according to officials.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for a cut to his head, according to police.

