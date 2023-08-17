MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 75-year-old man was viciously beaten in an elevator of a Bronx building earlier this month, police said Thursday.

A man attacked the victim after the two got into a fight in the elevator of the building at 1600 Sedgwick Ave. in Morris Heights at around 3:45 on Aug. 8, according to the NYPD. The suspect punched the man in the head and repeatedly kicked him while he was down, police said.

The victim was knocked unconscious and suffered injuries to his right eye and bruising on the right side of his body, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect ran off after the incident and remained at large, as of Thursday, police said.

