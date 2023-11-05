PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man elbowed an MTA worker in the chest and pushed her during a fight at a Bronx subway station last month, police said Sunday.

The suspect assaulted the 58-year-old woman at the Parkchester station near East 177th Street and Metropolitain Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to the NYPD. The man put his elbow against the MTA worker’s chest and shoved her to the wall, police said.

The MTA worker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The suspect ran out of the station after the attack. There have been no arrests.

