The Bronx (PIX11) – A man riding a No. 6 train in the Bronx was punched in the head and insulted with anti-Hispanic remarks on Sunday, police said Wednesday.

An unknown person approached the 23-year-old victim and attacked him as the train pulled into the St. Lawrence Station around 9:20 a.m., police said. It was unclear what, if anything, led to the attack.

The victim was treated at a hospital for head injuries, police said.

This incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).