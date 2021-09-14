Man assaulted after confronting suspected robber at Bronx subway station: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BX subway assault robbery

Cops released images of the man accused of assaulting and robbing another man at a Bronx subway station Sept. 11, 2021 (NYPD)

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A man was attacked after he confronted a person who stole his bag at a Bronx subway station Saturday morning, authorities said.

It happened inside a subway station along Southern Boulevard and Freeman Street in the Foxhurst neighborhood just after 10 a.m., police said.

As the train pulled into the Freeman Street subway station, the suspect approached a 30-year-old man and took his white back before exiting the train, authorities said.

The victim followed the suspect and engaged into a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical altercation, according to cops.

The suspect then struck the victim on the face and head repeatedly, causing severe bleeding before fleeing the station, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for facial fractures, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Lawmakers demand immediate repairs for Bronx NYCHA senior center

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

AOC helps hand out 1,500 backpacks to students in the Bronx

More Bronx

Crime

Safer streets in NYC: Officials push for tougher laws, more enforcement

‘Let’s get him off the street’: Harlem residents distraught over shooting that left pregnant mom dead

Former girlfriend testifies against R. Kelly at NYC sex trafficking trial

Witness says R. Kelly kept her locked up for days before sex assault

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Brooklyn collision: 9-year-old girl thrown from SUV, critically injured

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter