Cops released images of the man accused of assaulting and robbing another man at a Bronx subway station Sept. 11, 2021 (NYPD)

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A man was attacked after he confronted a person who stole his bag at a Bronx subway station Saturday morning, authorities said.

It happened inside a subway station along Southern Boulevard and Freeman Street in the Foxhurst neighborhood just after 10 a.m., police said.

As the train pulled into the Freeman Street subway station, the suspect approached a 30-year-old man and took his white back before exiting the train, authorities said.

The victim followed the suspect and engaged into a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical altercation, according to cops.

The suspect then struck the victim on the face and head repeatedly, causing severe bleeding before fleeing the station, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for facial fractures, authorities said.

