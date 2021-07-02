Man arrested a year after fleeing scene of Bronx crash that killed a dad: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx fatal hit-and-run T-bone crash

Surveillance video still of a T-bone collision in the Bronx that left a 56-year-old father dead on June 30, 2020, according to police. (NYPD)

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Exactly one year after a father was killed in a Bronx hit-and-run crash, police have arrested a man they believe to be the driver who fled the scene.

The NYPD on Friday said 32-year-old John Vallejo, of the Bronx, was arrested on Wednesday and hit with a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

The arrest come one year after a 56-year-old dad was killed when his minivan was struck in T-bone collision in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx on the evening of June 30, 2020.

According to police, a Mercedes Benz sedan was speeding through the intersection of Oak Point Avenue and Manida Street, when it crashed into the driver’s side of a Chrysler minivan.

The collision spun the minivan around and sent it crashing into a parked, unoccupied vehicle, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for the crash around 6:20 p.m. discovered the unconscious man behind the wheel of the minivan, the NYPD said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police at the time said the driver of the Mercedes hopped out and fled the scene in another vehicle at the location.

The victim’s identity had still not been released as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx teacher wants permanent cleanup of sidewalk and street outside schools

Times Square shooting: New images of alleged gunman

Fight to control gun violence continues

Suspect arrested in Bronx sidewalk shooting

Bronx family carries graduation cap for teen fatally burned in stairwell

Local teacher wins $25,000 for Bronx school

More Bronx

Crime

4 arrested in deadly Rockland assisted living home fire: officials

Times Square shooting: New images of alleged gunman

Fight to control gun violence continues

Times Square shooting: Video of alleged gunman after tourist shot

21-year-old bystander shot in the back in Times Square

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter