Surveillance video still of a T-bone collision in the Bronx that left a 56-year-old father dead on June 30, 2020, according to police. (NYPD)

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Exactly one year after a father was killed in a Bronx hit-and-run crash, police have arrested a man they believe to be the driver who fled the scene.

The NYPD on Friday said 32-year-old John Vallejo, of the Bronx, was arrested on Wednesday and hit with a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

The arrest come one year after a 56-year-old dad was killed when his minivan was struck in T-bone collision in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx on the evening of June 30, 2020.

According to police, a Mercedes Benz sedan was speeding through the intersection of Oak Point Avenue and Manida Street, when it crashed into the driver’s side of a Chrysler minivan.

Relentless follow up by your Highway Patrol CIS Detectives have resulted in the arrest of the hit & run driver that caused the death of a 56 year old father on June 30th of 2020 in the @NYPD41Pct. @NYPDTransport @NYPDnews. pic.twitter.com/2iRDoTMpHM — NYPD Highway (@NYPDHighway) July 2, 2021

The collision spun the minivan around and sent it crashing into a parked, unoccupied vehicle, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for the crash around 6:20 p.m. discovered the unconscious man behind the wheel of the minivan, the NYPD said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police at the time said the driver of the Mercedes hopped out and fled the scene in another vehicle at the location.

The victim’s identity had still not been released as of Friday morning.