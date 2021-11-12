Arrest made after 13-year-old sexually assaulted in Bronx park: NYPD

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — Police arrested an 18-year-old on Thursday night after a young teen was attacked and sexually assaulted in a Bronx park on Monday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said Rahmel Bali, of the Bronx, was arrested around 8:45 p.m. in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Bali will face a slew of charges, including criminal sexual assault, attempted sex abuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault and harassment, according to the NYPD.

The arrest came just hours after PIX11 News reported on the disturbing attack.

Police said the 13-year-old victim walking in Crotona Park was heading home from school when the suspect grabbed them and threw them to the ground.

He sexually assaulted the child and then stole their cellphone before running off, the NYPD said.

While the victim did not know the attacker, he is known in the neighborhood and also to the NYPD, police said Friday.

Bali has prior arrests, but they are sealed, as he was a juvenile at the time, an NYPD spokesperson said.

