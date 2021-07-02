Surveillance image of Gary Oliver, 34, the man accused of stabbing of a campaign volunteer for New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in the Bronx, according to police. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police on Friday arrested a man accused of stabbing a volunteer campaign worker for New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams on a Bronx sidewalk in June, the NYPD said.

According to police, Gary Oliver, 34, was arrested around 5:30 a.m. and now faces an attempted murder charge. He is believed to be homeless.

Police had said in late June they were looking for Oliver and another man in connection with the stabbing. No other arrests have been made.

The 42-year-old victim was stabbed repeatedly near 149th Street and Morris Avenue on the afternoon of June 20, the NYPD said. He was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered to be life threatening and underwent surgery that evening, officials said.

Oliver allegedly ambushed the volunteer from behind as he reached out to shake someone’s hand, additional surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News showed.

Authorities said Oliver fled the scene on foot, accompanied by the second man seen in surveillance images wearing a gray sweater and beige pants.

Police said the attack was not politically motivated.

“We pray for him,” the mayoral frontrunner Adams tweeted hours after the attack. “This violence must stop,” he added.

According to the NYPD, the victim has over 40 prior arrests, including rape and firearms charges. They said he was not being cooperative with the detectives investigating his attack.

Police said they’re looking into whether a past feud between the victim and the suspects was what motivated of the stabbing.

