Nathaniel Heard, 58, allegedly raped the girl between June 30, 2015, and October 1, 2015 inside a home on Schley Avenue in Throgs Neck, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of raping a child numerous times inside a Bronx home in 2015, the NYPD said Friday.

Nathaniel Heard, 58, was taken into police custody around 6:15 p.m. in the Bronx, authorities said, just hours after police first released Heard’s photo in an effort to locate him.

The Bronx man allegedly raped a young girl multiple times between June 30, 2015 and October 1, 2015, at an apartment in a Throgs Neck NYCHA complex, officials said.

Heard now faces a slew of charges, including six counts of rape, eight counts of predatory sex assault against a child, two counts of criminal sex acts, six counts of sex abuse, sexual misconduct, and acting in a manor injurious to a child, according to the NYPD.

