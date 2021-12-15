Man arrested on murder charges in death of Bronx mom found with rubber band around neck

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspect after Bronx mom found dead

Image of a man, Angel DeJesus, police are searching for after a Bronx mother was found dead in her apartment on Sept. 20, 2021, according to officials. (NYPD)

MELROSE, the Bronx — Police arrested a man Tuesday in a Bronx mom’s death, nearly three months after her body was found by her teenage daughter.

Belkis Lopez, 35, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive with a band of rubber around her neck inside her East 158th Street bedroom in the Bronx on Sept. 20, officials said.

The NYPD quickly identified Angel DeJesus, 44, as a suspect and released a photo of him. He was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

DeJesus was taken into custody on charges of murder and criminally negligent homicide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Car fire shuts down southbound Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx

Man fatally stabbed at Bronx subway station after argument: NYPD

Bronx subway stabbing: Man fatally stabbed after argument

Owner brings new life to former Bronx train station

3 injured in Bronx hair salon floor collapse: FDNY

Families gather at tree lighting to remember murdered loved ones

More Bronx

Crime

Man fatally stabbed at Bronx subway station after argument: NYPD

Bronx subway stabbing: Man fatally stabbed after argument

NYPD commissioner talks spike in hate crimes, retirement, Christmas tree fire arrest

Thief burglarizes Brooklyn synagogue several times

Arrests in 2 deadly stabbings at Penn Station: NYPD

Police search for gunman in subway shooting

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter