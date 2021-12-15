Man arrested on murder charges in death of Bronx mom found with rubber band around neck

Image of a man, Angel DeJesus, police are searching for after a Bronx mother was found dead in her apartment on Sept. 20, 2021, according to officials. (NYPD)

MELROSE, the Bronx — Police arrested a man Tuesday in a Bronx mom’s death, nearly three months after her body was found by her teenage daughter.

Belkis Lopez, 35, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive with a band of rubber around her neck inside her East 158th Street bedroom in the Bronx on Sept. 20, officials said.

The NYPD quickly identified Angel DeJesus, 44, as a suspect and released a photo of him. He was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

DeJesus was taken into custody on charges of murder and criminally negligent homicide.