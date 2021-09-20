Man arrested months after deadly Bronx shooting; 2nd suspect sought

VAN NEST, the Bronx — More than six months after a shooting left one man dead in the Bronx, police have made an arrest and are still searching for a second suspect.

Angel Pabon, 22, was arrested Friday in connection to the March 5 shooting death of Travis Booker, authorities said.

He faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, cops said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Rosedale and Tremont avenues in the Van Nest neighborhood and found Booker, 35, with at least one gunshot wound to his head, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nearly two months after Booker’s death, the NYPD identified Rashaun Lawrence, 23, as one of the suspects. 

As of September, Lawrence is still being sought out by police.

According to police Lawrence is the alleged shooter. Pabon was his “cohort.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

