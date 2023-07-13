THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – One of the two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl in the Bronx was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Curtis White, 26, of the Bronx, was apprehended in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York. Austin Morrishow, a 25-year-old Bronx man who is also wanted in connection to the shooting, remains at large, authorities said.

The men are each charged with one count of possession of ammunition after a felony conviction, authorities said. Morrishow and White were both not permitted to possess a firearm or ammunition due to prior convictions.

“As alleged, the defendants fired two guns — with ammunition that they were not allowed to possess — multiple times at three fleeing cars with innocent passengers inside, including a 5-year-old girl, who was shot in the back,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

The shooting happened on June 30 at 213th Street and White Plains Road near where a group of people were gathered outside at a memorial for a person who had been shot and killed just the day earlier, according to authorities.

The 5-year-old girl and her father were sitting a vehicle waiting for the father’s friends to arrive to attend a car show in Queens, authorities said. As one of the father’s friends pulled up next to their vehicle, the driver revved his engine, according to a criminal complaint.

“The victim’s father cautioned his friend not to accelerate the car to avoid the vehicle backfiring and the sound being mistaken for gunshots. But it was too late. The silver sedan backfired, causing the group of individuals — including Morrishow and White — to scatter,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, citing the criminal complaint.

Morrishow was seen on surveillance video taking cover behind a parked vehicle and firing a .40 caliber pistol multiple times at three cars, according to authorities. White allegedly ran down the street after the cars that were fleeing the gunshots and fired a .380 caliber pistol.

The 5-year-old girl was seriously injured by the gunshot wound but survived. She was expected to be released from the hospital last week.

“We promised this little girl and her family that we would not rest until the criminals involved in her shooting were identified, located, and held accountable,” NYPD Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban said in a statement. “True to our word, we vow that the actions of any repeat violent offender who uses an illegal gun on our streets will never be tolerated – there will always be consequences.”