Four people were shot outside a Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx on Feb. 10, 2023 (PIX11)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man was arrested in connection with the quadruple shooting, that left one man dead, in Tremont, police said.

Rivera Salvatore, 51, was arrested on Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. The shooting stemmed from an argument outside a Popeye’s restaurant on East Tremont around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon police said.

A 24-year-old man died after he was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Another man was also hospitalized in critical condition. A 58-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.