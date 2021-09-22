Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Bronx funeral home

Bronx

Bronx double shooting

One man was killed and another was injured after shots were fired at a Bronx funeral home Sept. 3, 2021 (Citizen App)

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A man was arrested more than two weeks after a shooting outside a Bronx funeral home left one man dead and another injured, police announced Wednesday.

Juan Nunez, 25, was taken into custody Monday afternoon, police said. He faces charges of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities were called to a shooting outside the Parkchester Funeral Home along Unionport Road on Sept. 3, police said.

When they arrived, police found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg, authorities said.

Both men were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old, identified as Leshaun Whitefield, was pronounced dead.

According to police, the men were standing outside the funeral home when shots were fired from a vehicle that drove by.

