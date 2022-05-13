CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have arrested and charged a man with murder for a drive-by shooting that killed a man and injured two others in the Bronx in April, the NYPD announced Friday.

Ariel Martinez, a 23-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Martinez was allegedly one of two people in a black Mercedes sedan that drove up and opened fire on a group of men standing outside a corner store at 1702 Clay Avenue in the Claremont area on April 23.

Joshua Garcia, a 27-year-old Bronx resident, was killed in the shooting. Two other men, ages 34 and 39, were injured but survived.

Authorities haven’t said what the possible motive for the drive-by shooting was. The second suspect in the car has not been arrested.

