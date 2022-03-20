SOUTH BRONX, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police busted a man accused of fatally slashing a woman in the Bronx, officials said.

Nashan Walsh, 35, was arrested Sunday on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly killed Bjana James, 37, in her Bronx apartment.

James was found unconscious and unresponsive in her Betances Houses home early Saturday, police said. She’s suffered a slash wound to the throat.

Police have not yet said what motivated the fatal attack. It wasn’t immedietly clear if there was any relationship between Walsh and James.





