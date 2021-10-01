Man arrested in Bronx playground sex assault: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting and attacking a woman inside a Bronx playground, NYPD officials said Friday.

Michael Okonkwo was taken into custody Thursday on charges of rape, strangulation, assault and petit larceny.

Okonkwo allegedly grabbed a 53-year-old woman by the hair inside Soundview Park playground on Sept. 19, pulling her to the ground, police said. He allegedly sat on the woman, covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her.

The woman screamed and Okonkwo allegedly repeatedly punched her in the face, officials said. During the struggle, the woman’s cousin heard the scream, rushed over and grabbed the alleged attacker, who got away and ran westbound through the park.

Surveillance video showed the alleged attacker inside a deli about half an hour after the playground assault.

Police said the woman sustained a minor laceration to her lips and redness to her neck. She was treated at a hospital.

