Man arrested, charged with hate crimes in connection with vandalizing multiple synagogues: police

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — A man has been arrested in connection with a series of vandalism at synagogues in the Bronx, police announced Saturday night.

Jordan Burnette was taken into custody at around 3 a.m. Saturday after uniformed officers found him in the area of Delafield Avenue and West 246th Street riding a bicycle against the flow of traffic.

Officers stopped Burnette and attempted to issue him a moving violation. He became uncooperative and would not provide ID, according to police. He was taken into custody for further questioning.

Watch as Deputy Inspector Corey of @NYPDHateCrimes update the media on the arrest of an individual sought in a hate crimes criminal mischief pattern in the confines of the @NYPD50Pct pic.twitter.com/hm2A9vR20z — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 1, 2021

Upon questioning, police discovered he fit the description of a man wanted in several incidents of vandalism at area synagogues. Detectives went to canvass the location where he was stopped and found a man with a broken windshield. Video surveillance footage obtained by police from a nearby home showed that Burnette had stopped and thrown a rock at the windshield.

The same footage showed Burnette exiting the parking lot of a synagogue in the area. They investigated the parking lot and found religious prayer books strewn on the ground, as well as an open shed containing bicycles. The caretaker at the synagogue told police that the bicycle Burnette was riding came from the shed.

Burnette, 29, is accused of breaking windows at synagogues on Hudson Parkway, West 250th Street, West 246th Street and Independence Avenue. He’s been charged with burglary as a hate crime and numerous charges of vandalism as hate crimes.

He’s also wanted for breaking the windows of three unoccupied parked vehicles on West 239th Street, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, commanding officer of the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.