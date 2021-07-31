Man arrested, charged for shooting NYPD officer in the Bronx: police

A gun used to shoot an NYPD lieutenant in the Bronx on July 31, 2021, according to police. (Credit: NYPD)

FOXHURST, the Bronx — An alleged gang member accused of shooting an NYPD lieutenant during a struggle in the Bronx has been arrested, police said Saturday night.

Jerome Roman, 26, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and obstruction of government administration.

The shooting happened on Lyman Place near East 169th Street around 11:55 p.m. Friday, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

The lieutenant was with three officers patrolling the neighborhood in an unmarked vehicle when they encountered the suspect, who they believed was in possession of a weapon, Shea said during a late-night news conference.

“Immediately upon exiting the car, the male takes off running … They apprehend the male and a violent struggle ensues,” Shea said. “I have to commend the four officers for the incredible restraint shown on video, and I intend to release that video if not tomorrow or sometime this week to show the incredible restraint, as they are wrestling with the perp clearly armed with a firearm, repeatedly telling him to let go of the firearm.”

During the struggle, which Shea said lasted between five and eight minutes, police believe the suspect fired one round, which hit the lieutenant in the ankle.

“It’s a through-and-through wound, which then strikes a nearby parked car,” Shea added.

The officers and lieutenant, who were all in uniform during the incident, were assigned to the 42nd Precinct “specifically to combat gun violence,” Shea said.

The NYPD released footage from the incident Saturday afternoon.

Last night, officers from the @NYPD42Pct were on patrol when they spotted an individual with a firearm. A fierce struggle for the gun ensued, leading to a lieutenant being shot in the ankle. The officers did not return fire as they made the arrest & recovered the loaded gun. pic.twitter.com/lkylEBieLn — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 31, 2021

Roman was taken to a hospital from central booking, according to police. A 9mm Smith & Wesson was recovered at the scene, Shea said.

The lieutenant was treated at a hospital and released. They are expected to make a fully recovery, Shea said. The three officers were also treated for minor injuries and released.