Man arrested after colliding dirt bike with young boy at Bronx park: police

Cops are searching for the man who left the scene after crashing a dirt bike into a 5-year-old boy at a Bronx park May 16, 2021 (NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Authorities arrested the man who allegedly fled after colliding with a young boy at a Bronx park while he was riding a dirt bike, police said.

Joel Rodriguez, 29, turned himself in to police Thursday evening, authorities said. He faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment and violation of local law.

It happened on May 16 around 3:30 p.m inside the track and field area of Macombs Dam Park in the Concourse neighborhood, police said.

Rodriguez had been riding a dirt bike at a high rate of speed when he collided with a 5-year-old boy who was at the park with his mom and 2-year-old brother, according to police.

A dispute ensued between the man and park goers after the incident before he fled, authorities said.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was treated for bleeding to his nose and mouth, cops said.