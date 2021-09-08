Police released images of the man wanted in connection to the gunpoint rape of a 70-year-old woman in the Bronx. (NYPD)

BELMONT, the Bronx — A man is facing multiple charges over a month after a 70-year-old woman was raped at gunpoint in her Bronx apartment building in July, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Police said they arrested Reginald Bellot, 28, on Tuesday in connection with the violent sexual assault.

The Bronx man was hit with charges including rape, predatory sexual assault, strangulation, a criminal sex act, menacing, and unlawful imprisonment, authorities said.

The attack happened back on July 27, as the woman was coming home to her building in the Belmont neighborhood around 2 a.m., police said.

As she entered her building, a man wearing two masks approached her, took out a gun and forced her into the stairwell, according to the NYPD.

He then raped her at gunpoint before fleeing the building, police said at the time.

The victim sustained injuries throughout her body, but did not initially report the incident, police said.

Nearly one week later, the woman went to the hospital for an evaluation, where the incident was reported by police.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect in the building’s hallway after the assault.

Recognize him? Cops are searching for the man who raped a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint in a stairwell at her Bronx apartment building.



Full story:https://t.co/J6J9Pvoeoe pic.twitter.com/JG1sOBei9W — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 3, 2021

