Man arrested 2 months after stabbing at Bronx bar: police

Bronx

Bronx bar stabbing suspect

Photo of Jefree Toribio, 24, accused of stabbing a Bronx bar employee nine times in an attack on Oct. 6, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx — After a two month search, police arrested a man on Tuesday wanted in connection to a stabbing at a Bronx bar. 

Jefree Toribio, 24, was arrested Tuesday night and faces charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Toribio is accused of stabbing an employee during a dispute at the Tequila and Rum bar along East Tremont Avenue in Westchester Square on Oct. 6.

The suspect, who was known to frequent the business, got into an argument with the 31-year-old employee, and the dispute turned physical.

The victim sustained nine stab wounds about his body, according to police.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police had identified Toribio as the suspect nearly seven weeks after the incident.

