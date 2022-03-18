VAN NEST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed his estranged wife to death inside her Bronx home, prosecutors said Friday.

Exiquio Castillo, 47, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Feb. 16 attack, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The DA promised to hold “perpetrators of domestic violence accountable.”

“The defendant allegedly sought out a key to the victim’s home, waited for her arrival, and repeatedly stabbed her, leading to her death,” she said. “He stole a mother away from two children.”

Castillo allegedly slashed furniture, clothing and the bed as he waited in Flor Recio Noble’s Van Nest home. Prosecutors said he destroyed her television and other personal items.

He allegedly pulled his estranged inside when she returned home. A friend with the victim wrestled with Castillo and tried to stop him, but Castillo allegedly got a second knife from the kitchen and used it to repeatedly stab Recio Noble.