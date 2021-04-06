Bronx man allegedly pierces quadriplegic son’s heart with screwdriver in stabbing: court docs

Bronx
Posted: / Updated:
An ambulance is shown

A Bronx man allegedly stabbed his 6-year-old quadriplegic son repeatedly with a screwdriver and assaulted a teenage girl, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said when she announced his indictment Tuesday.

Tyree Scott, 29, allegedly pierced his son’s heart in the February incident after he barricaded himself in their apartment, Clark said.

“The defendant allegedly punched a teen girl and stabbed his own defenseless son, who is quadriplegic,” Clark said. “The defendant also allegedly refused to let the victim and child leave his apartment when police arrived.”

The 6-year-old boy has been hospitalized since the February incident. Before the alleged attack, Scott was accused of smoking marijuana and drinking with a 16-year-old girl on Feb. 1 in his apartment, Clark said. He refused to let her leave for the night.

When the teen tried to leave the next day, Scott allegedly refused again, then punched the victim repeatedly in the head, officials said. She called 911.

Police arrived and Scott allegedly barricaded himself inside with the teen and his son, then attacked the child, Clark said. Officers broke into the apartment and arrested Scott.

Scott was arraigned Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault and two-counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bail was set at $500,000 cash/bond.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx Night Market reopens with COVID-19 precautions

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Yang campaigns amid growing political attacks in mayor's race

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter's birthday in NYC

Fire in Jackson Heights injures at least 8, including 4 civilians: FDNY

Jon Cryer dishes on season 6 of ‘Supergirl,' charity work

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

@PIX11News on Twitter