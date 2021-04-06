Bronx man allegedly pierces quadriplegic son’s heart with screwdriver in stabbing: court docs

A Bronx man allegedly stabbed his 6-year-old quadriplegic son repeatedly with a screwdriver and assaulted a teenage girl, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said when she announced his indictment Tuesday.

Tyree Scott, 29, allegedly pierced his son’s heart in the February incident after he barricaded himself in their apartment, Clark said.

“The defendant allegedly punched a teen girl and stabbed his own defenseless son, who is quadriplegic,” Clark said. “The defendant also allegedly refused to let the victim and child leave his apartment when police arrived.”

The 6-year-old boy has been hospitalized since the February incident. Before the alleged attack, Scott was accused of smoking marijuana and drinking with a 16-year-old girl on Feb. 1 in his apartment, Clark said. He refused to let her leave for the night.

When the teen tried to leave the next day, Scott allegedly refused again, then punched the victim repeatedly in the head, officials said. She called 911.

Police arrived and Scott allegedly barricaded himself inside with the teen and his son, then attacked the child, Clark said. Officers broke into the apartment and arrested Scott.

Scott was arraigned Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault and two-counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bail was set at $500,000 cash/bond.