THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man allegedly kidnapped a woman, raped her and beat her over the course of five days, officials said Monday.

Timothy Harnett allegedly held the woman captive from April 29 until May 2 when she escaped, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The Bronx man allegedly raped the woman several times a day as he held her in a Kingsbridge building.

“The defendant allegedly held a 28-year-old woman captive for days, raping and beating her with a tire iron,” Clark said. The victim managed to escape with the help of a passerby.”

Harnett allegedly offered the woman money in exchange for sex, then took her to an abandoned Briggs Avenue building, officials said. Once they were there, he allegedly beat the woman with a tire iron, fracturing her wrist and dislocating her knee. Investigators said Harnett undressed the woman, tied her feet and handcuffed her wrists.

He threatened to kill the woman if she tried to escape, but she did just that on May 2. When Harnett left to go to a laundromat, the woman used the tire iron to break a window. With the glass from the window, she cut the restraints on her feet. She then waved down a passerby who called 911 and flagged an NYPD patrol car.

Harnett, 44, was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, third-degree rape, four counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, four counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse, attempted sex trafficking, attempted sexual assault in the first degree and second-degree assault. He was remanded and is due back in court on Aug. 9

Officials believe Harnett may have other victims. Anyone who may have been victimized, or anyone with information about a victim of this defendant should please call the Bronx District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Unit at 718-838-6535.