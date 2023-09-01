Two people were fatally stabbed and one was slashed following an argument Friday night inside a Bronx apartment building. (Credit: LOUDLABS)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a couple to death, and slashed another person in the Bronx.

55-year-old Derrick Williams was arrested in connection incident that occurred inside an apartment building on Rochambeau Avenue, police said. Whilst in the stairwell area of the apartment building, Williams groped Gina Cooks, 29, in front of Roberto Jimenez her boyfriend, police said.

This interaction led to an argument, and soon after the victims followed Williams inside his apartment, police said. Once inside, Williams pulled out a sharp object, stabbed Cooks in the chest, and stabbed Jimenez several times in the chest, according to police. He also slashed the couple’s friend, a 33-year-old woman, in the hand.

First responders pronounced the Jimenez, 45, dead at the scene. Both women were taken to a hospital, where Cooks later died.

