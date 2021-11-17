Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl in the Bronx turns himself in: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A man accused of raping a 12-year-old child girl in the Bronx turned himself in to police on Tuesday, officials said.

Marcus Wiggins allegedly attacked the child near Gerard Avenue and East 164th Street on May 9, police said. Months later, he allegedly demanded the same victim perform a sexual act on him on Nov. 5. Wiggins allegedly threatened the girl with a knife.

WANTED for RAPE: On 5/9/21 Marcus Wiggins pictured below raped a 12-year-old victim in the vicinity of Gerard Avenue and East 164 Street. On 11/5/21 Marcus Wiggins displayed a knife while demanding the same victim perform a sexual act on him. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/PyYC8ESNd3 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 13, 2021

Wiggins was hit with a slew of charges, including rape, assault, sexually motivated assault, predatory sex assault, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, unlawful imprisonment, sexual misconduct, acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD detective said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.