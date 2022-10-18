THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx man is accused of randomly shoving a victim onto subway tracks as a train arrived at the station, police said.

Miguel Ramirez, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and reckless endangerment, NYPD officials said.

The incident happened inside the subway station at East 149th Street and Southern Boulevard in the Bronx on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to police.

Ramirez is allegedly seen on surveillance video coming up from behind and shoving a 26-year-old man onto the tracks.

The arriving northbound 6 train fortunately did not hit the victim, who sustained minor injuries to his legs, police said. Bystanders helped the victim climb back onto the platform.

The suspect fled the station and was arrested a few days later. Police said the shove was completely unprovoked.