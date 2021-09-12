Man accused of murder in death of Bronx girlfriend’s baby says child ‘was irking me’

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — The man charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s baby boy told investigators he was frustrated the infant wouldn’t stop crying, court documents revealed.

Police arrested Keishawn Gordon, 23, on charges of murder, manslaughter, aggravated sex abuse and sex abuse in the Thursday death of Legacy Beauford, but Gordon was only charged with murder and manslaughter at his arraignment.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Beauford had suffered blunt force trauma injuries to the torso and a lacerated liver, which caused deadly internal bleeding, according to the criminal complaint. Doctors said the injuries happened late Wednesday into Thursday.

Gordon had been staying in his girlfriend’s apartment, prosecutors said. He said he’d been left alone with the baby.

“I wasn’t squeezing his stomach that hard. I was holding him up in the air and throwing him,” Gordon said according to the criminal complaint. “I was frustrated he wouldn’t stop crying. He kept throwing up. I mushed him. He was irking me.”

Gordon was remanded following his arraignment.

