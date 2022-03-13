MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a man accused of hitting a woman with a car while driving inside a park in the Bronx before attempting to flee, officials said Sunday.

Around 6:50 a.m. Saturday, police found the 58-year-old victim lying on the ground inside Claremont Park with severe trauma to her head and torso, according to authorities. An investigation found that 21-year-old Becan Floyd drove a car on a pedestrian roadway, which led to him hitting the victim and her dog.

After dragging the woman, Floyd allegedly backed up and left the area, exiting at East 170 Street and Clay Avenue, which followed him colliding with two cars, police said. Floyd left the car he was driving and attempted to flee but was caught and taken into custody by officers.

Floyd was charged with assault, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless driving and driving as an unlicensed operator, according to officials.

Investigation by police is ongoing.