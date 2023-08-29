ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally shooting a woman in her NYCHA apartment in the Bronx on Saturday, police said.

Lacon Brown, 48, was arrested and charged Monday with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of Cindy Maxwell, 45, according to the NYPD.

Authorities were responding to a wellness check when they found Maxwell with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in an apartment in the Parkside Houses on Arnow Avenue in Allerton at around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said Brown and Maxwell were either in a relationship or used to be involved.