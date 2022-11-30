HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said.

The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD.

Investigators believe the victim may have died of an overdose, but the official cause of death is still undetermined. The body had no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Police arrested 35-year-old Steven Smith on Wednesday in connection to the case and charged him with concealment of a human corpse.

The investigation into the victim’s death is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).