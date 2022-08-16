NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man with dozens of arrests to his name is headed to court once again Tuesday, this time for an arraignment on charges that he assaulted an MTA worker in the Bronx, leaving him hospitalized with broken bones.

Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities.

Nelson was investigating complaints from commuters that Wright was harassing them when Wright allegedly assaulted him, leaving him with fractures to his nose and collarbone, officials have said. Nelson remained hospitalized Tuesday, having just undergone a second surgery on Monday.

Wright was taken into custody on charges of assault and harassment, marking his 42nd arrest, according to authorities. Sources told PIX11 that Wright has a history of attacks on innocent New Yorkers. And now, Nelson’s colleagues say enough is enough.

“To the district attorney, I hope that she throws the book at this guy, who viciously attacked our employee,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “This has been going on too much.”

Added Robert Kelley of Transport Workers Union Local 100, “We feel that this repetitive abuse and assault is just running rampant, and something needs to be done about it.”

In a statement issued from his hospital bed, Nelson said that he didn’t regret his decision to step in to help.

“You can’t turn a blind eye to helping people,” he said. “We need to be considerate to fellow New Yorkers. I would do it again.”