CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A subway worker who was badly beaten on the job when he stepped in to assist two passengers, according to police, was in court Friday seeking justice against the man charged with assaulting him.

Anthony Nelson was attacked on Thursday of last week at the Pelham Bay Park subway station, where he works. Two women customers alerted him to a man who they said was harassing other passengers, according to prosecutors. When Nelson went to investigate, they said, he was beaten in the face and upper body by the man Nelson had come to check on.

That man, Alexander Wright, 49, had a hearing this past Tuesday to determine if grand jury action should be taken in the case. That hearing got continued to Friday.

At court on Friday was Nelson; members of his family; a couple of dozen members of his union, the Transport Workers Union; as well as the head of the MTA, CEO Janno Lieber, along with the president of the subway and bus system, Richard Davey, of New York City Transit.

Not present in court was the defendant, Alexander Wright. He’d waived his right to appear in person for the hearing. That didn’t stop the proceedings from going ahead. A judge ruled that a grand jury action could occur, and shortly thereafter, there was a grand jury indictment.

It was unsealed in court, to applause from Nelson’s supporters, who’d filled the gallery. It said that Wright formally faces felony assault and harassment charges. He continues to be held on $5,000 bail.

The subway worker’s family and the TWU had previously said that they’d hoped that the amount would have been higher. However, on Friday, Nashia Nelson, the subway worker’s sister, said that they’re moving ahead.

“We pray that he won’t be able to make the bail,” she said at a news conference after the indictment was unsealed. “The bail, we’re not even going to think about the bail. He’s indicted, and that’s the most important thing for us.”

If found guilty, Wright faces up to seven years in prison. MTA Chair Lieber also said that he’d sent a letter to Bronx prosecutors calling for enforcement of a law that would ban Wright from public transit for three years after serving prison time, if he’s convicted.

“It’s a strong message that we’re not gonna put up with this anymore,” Lieber said. “We don’t put up with violence against our passengers, and especially against our workforce.”

Nelson’s sister also said that the city needs to do all it can to boost protection. She called her brother’s case just one among too many.

“I ride the subway every day,” she said. “I’m still gonna be nervous,” despite Wright being in custody, she continued.

“I’m still gonna be because just like Alexander Wright, there’s still other people out there like that.”

Wright is set to return to court on Sept. 6 for his arraignment. He will be at that hearing. Defendants are required to be at arraignments in person.