A man from the Bronx had $2.5M worth of fentanyl seized, officials say. (Courtesy: Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man has been indicted on drug charges after an investigation found he had over 17 pounds of fentanyl powder and up to 10,000 counterfeit pills that allegedly had fentanyl in them, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York announced Wednesday.

Eric Hooks, 63, was seen on Nov. 21 in the Bronx by the DEA and the New York Strike Force Financial Investigation Team putting a blue bag into the trunk of a white BMW X6. The prosecutor’s office said Hooks got into the car and drove away around 6:20 p.m. Officers followed Hook to Lafayette Avenue around White Plains Road. Hook allegedly attempted to get away from the officers by driving on the sidewalk but failed and was arrested.

Officers searched the car and found the blue bag they witnessed Hook put in the BMW earlier. Officials said that inside the bag were five kilogram-sized packages believed to contain fentanyl. Around 7:30 p.m., agents went to Hook’s apartment and found three more kilogram-sized packages of fentanyl and up to 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills under the coffee table in his living room. The pills had the marking M30 and were light blue. Agents also found thousands of individual dose glassine envelopes, a stamp bearing an image of Calvin from the Calvin and Hobbes comic, which is used to brand glassines, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

The prosecutor’s office said the initial field testing indicated the kilogram packages contained fentanyl. However, DEA lab results are pending. The street value of the fentanyl that was seized is estimated by the DEA to be around $2.5 million.

“The frequency of our significant seizures of deadly fentanyl suggests an alarming amount is entering New York City,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said. “Loads of lethal drugs are intended for distribution in our city and throughout the Northeast. We are committed to holding accountable those who hope to profit from the destruction of so many lives.”

Hook is being charged with the following:

Two counts of criminal procession of a controlled substance in the first-degree

Two counts of criminal procession of a controlled substance in the third-degree

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second-degree