MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Mott Haven subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said.

The attacker came up behind the victim on the No. 4 train platform at the 149th Street – Grand Concourse station around 9:45 p.m. and slugged him in the head, according to authorities. The blow knocked the victim onto the tracks, but he was helped back to the platform and declined medical attention from first responders, officials said.

The alleged assailant, 21, was arrested by police at the station and charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment, authorities said. His name was not immediately released.

The attack came just one day after Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul announced a new, three-pronged initiative aimed at reducing crime in the transit system, which has risen by more than 41% in 2022, according to NYPD statistics current through Oct. 16.

It also came just hours after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed aboard a train rumbling through Upper Manhattan. As of early Monday, no arrests had been announced in that case, which left the teen hospitalized.