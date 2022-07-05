The scene of a triple shooting in the Bronx on July 4, 2022, according to police. (Credit: AIR11)

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Monday night, police said.

Cops said the victim was outside talking to two young men near 2431 Prospect Avenue in Tremont at around 10:30 p.m. when someone drove up and opened fire, killing him. He was not the intended target, police said.

Authorities found two other victims at the scene. A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and another man, 26, was shot in the arm, officials said. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

There was bloodshed across the boroughs during the holiday weekend. More than 50 people were shot in New York City over the long Fourth of July weekend, police told PIX11 News on Tuesday.