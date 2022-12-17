Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who robbed a man at knifepoint for his moped on Dec. 8. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who robbed a man at knifepoint for his moped on Dec 8.

A 61-year-old man was standing in front of 221 E. 188th St. when the two suspects pulled out a knife and demanded his moped around 5:00 a.m., police said.

The two assailants then ran off toward Fordham Road, authorities said.

The NYPD released photos of the two suspects but no descriptions were provided. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).