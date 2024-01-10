FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A suspect followed an autistic man to his Bronx apartment building and fatally stabbed him when he tried to get away, according to police and reports.

The suspect followed Tyrone Padilla, 61, to his residence at 2415 Creston Ave. near East 184th Street in Fordham before attacking him at around 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 6, according to the NYPD. Padilla was stabbed twice in the neck and armpit when he tried to flee, police said.

Padilla was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved, police said.

The NY Post reported Padilla was autistic and may have accidentally picked up the suspect’s backpack prior to the fatal encounter.

The suspect ran out of the building after the incident and remained at large, as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

