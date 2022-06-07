UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed unprovoked in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The 59-year-old victim was in the vicinity of Sedgwick and Cedar avenues when the suspect stabbed him in the head and torso at around 10:30 on May 22, according to officials. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was last reported to be in serious condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, as no arrests in connection to the stabbing have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).