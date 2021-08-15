Man, 43, gunned down in the Bronx; another man injured in same shooting

Scene of an Aug. 15, 2021 shooting in the Bronx (Citizen App)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 43-year-old man was gunned down and another man was injured in a Bronx shooting on Sunday, police said.

Officers rushed to East 149th Street and Brook Avenue just after 1 p.m. after reports of shots fired, officials said. They found Luis Villegas with a gunshot wound to the torso and another man, also 43, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both men were taken to the hospital, but Villegas succumbed to his wounds.

Police have not yet released a description for the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).