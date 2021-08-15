Man, 43, gunned down in the Bronx; another man injured in same shooting

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scene of an Aug. 15, 2021 shooting in the Bronx

Scene of an Aug. 15, 2021 shooting in the Bronx (Citizen App)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 43-year-old man was gunned down and another man was injured in a Bronx shooting on Sunday, police said.

Officers rushed to East 149th Street and Brook Avenue just after 1 p.m. after reports of shots fired, officials said. They found Luis Villegas with a gunshot wound to the torso and another man, also 43, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both men were taken to the hospital, but Villegas succumbed to his wounds.

Police have not yet released a description for the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

‘She never gave a problem’: Grandma says dead Bronx girl, 7, had stomach injuries ‘old and new’

13-year-old boy dies after reports of Orchard Beach lightning strike

Boy, 13, among 6 hospitalized after reports of Bronx lightning strike

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Crime, community services talk of the Bronx

More Bronx

Crime

Teen killed in NJ triple shooting

‘She never gave a problem’: Grandma says dead Bronx girl, 7, had stomach injuries ‘old and new’

Mother 'numb' after death of toddler son in dog attack

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter