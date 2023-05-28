A 29-year-old man was attacked by two men in the Bronx, according to police. (NYPD)

WOODLAWN, The Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men involved in an altercation that resulted in a 29-year-old man being slashed, in the Bronx, according to authorities.

The victim was standing outside of a store on Jerome Avenue around 3 a.m. Police said an unknown man approached the 29-year-old and started arguing with him. The argument between the two men began to escalate. Police said a second unknown man joined the argument and started to punch the victim several times. The first unknown man pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim on the face and hands, cutting him several times.

The individual with the sharp object then ran away on Jerome Avenue, heading south, and the second man ran heading north. According to police, they do not believe the two individuals that ran knew each other.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).