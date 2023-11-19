THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is dead after he was found shot in the Bronx on Sunday evening, according to police.

Police got a call to Morris Avenue and East 174th Street around 7 p.m. about a person shot. Police said they found the 28-year-old man with several gunshot wounds all over his body.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said they are not releasing his identity until his family is informed.

Police are currently investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.