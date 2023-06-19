THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is dead after being shot in the head in the Bronx on Monday, according to police.

Police said a 27-year-old man was reported shot around 2:30 p.m. on Longfellow Avenue. When police arrived, they said they found the victim and took them to the hospital, where he died.

The identification of the man is being withheld pending notification to his family.

Police did not say what caused the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

