THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The male suspect and the victim were involved in a fight prior to the incident, police said. It remained unclear if the victim worked at the deli.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

