SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the Bronx Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities found Joshters Mora with a gunshot wound to the torso near Boynton and Watson avenues in Soundview just after 4 a.m., according to the NYPD. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

