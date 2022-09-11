Two men were shot in Westchester Square in the Bronx Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, police said. (Citizen App)

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the neck following a fight at a party rental hall in the Bronx Sunday morning, according to a law enforcement source and the NYPD.

Authorities responded to a multiple shooting at 2368 Zerega Ave. in Westchester Square at around 6 a.m. and found the first victim, a 34-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The 20-year-old victim went to the hospital as a walk-in, and is not likely to survive his injury, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

